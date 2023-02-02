Liv Morgan poses with 40-year-old WWE Superstar in a recent social media video

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan was recently spotted posing with her real-life friend and SmackDown star Natalya.

Both Morgan and Natalya competed at the Royal Rumble premium live event, where they participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan was the number two entrant, and The Queen of Harts entered the squared circle at number 11.

Morgan was among the last three women to remain inside the ring but was eventually eliminated by Rhea Ripley after Asuka attacked her with blue mist. Meanwhile, Natalya was unable to eliminate anyone but was ousted by Bayley's faction, Damage CTRL.

Taking to social media, Natalya uploaded a video of herself alongside Liv Morgan, where both women were seen having fun.

Here's a screengrab of The Queen of Harts' Instagram story below:

Enzo Amore heaped praise on his ex-girlfriend Liv Morgan

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently heaped praise on his ex-girlfriend, Liv Morgan.

While speaking on Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast, Amore stated that he is proud of how far Morgan has come in her career.

He further detailed how pure of a human Morgan is and that the latter deserves all the success she is getting. Amore mentioned that getting the opportunity to compete at WrestleMania and earning a title are two of the major things that a wrestler dreams of, and Morgan has achieved both of them.

"I hope that she pinches herself and knows that she did it. I'm proud of her. I'm happy for her. No ill will, vice versa. She's a good human and she deserves it. I just think there's a few things in life when you enter that world that hopefully you get. You get a WrestleMania and you get a title around your waist and you get to feel those things, and she's done those things, so good for her."

It would be interesting to see if Liv Morgan and Natalya get a chance to work together in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes