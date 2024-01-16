Liv Morgan posts a picture with Emmy award-winning Hollywood star 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who is currently out of action, recently posted a picture with an Emmy award-winning Hollywood actor. The award-winning star is none other than Paul Walter Hauser.

Morgan was last seen on WWE television on the July 17, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, where she teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to lock horns with Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville with the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line. However, Liv and Raquel failed to retain their titles. An attack from Rhea Ripley then wrote Liv Morgan off programming due to a real-life shoulder injury.

The former women's champion recently took to Twitter to post a picture with Hollywood actor Paul Walter Hauser, who won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 75th edition of the event.

Liv Morgan might look for revenge against Rhea Ripley upon her potential WWE return

As mentioned above, Rhea Ripley viciously attacked Liv Morgan to write her off WWE Television because of a real-life injury. However, upon her potential return, Morgan might look to exact revenge against Ripley for her actions, which could set up a strong storyline for a potential title match between the two.

The duo have faced each other several times but has yet to wrestle with The Judgment Day member's title on the line. Liv has already proven her worth by winning several championships, so she might be the one to dethrone The Eradicator.

Many in the WWE Universe believe Morgan will return at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and win the match to go after Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the star's future.

