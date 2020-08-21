WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter and had some words of praise for one of AEW's newest recruits, Abadon. Morgan responded to a picture that Abadon posted, during her appearance on AEW Dark. The former Riott Squad member told Abadon that she is "so cool". Check out the exchange below:

You're so cool — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) August 19, 2020

Abadon dons a dark character, something that Liv had teased back in 2019

Fans of Liv Morgan might remember that she had teased a dark character back in 2019, soon after her loss to Charlotte Flair on an episode of WWE SmackDown. Morgan had posted a string of tweets via her official handle, indicating that she was going to return donning a completely different gimmick, which would show the dark side of her.

To the disappointment of fans, she returned to WWE TV during the Bobby Lashley-Lana on-screen wedding, and professed her love for Lana. The storyline saw Rusev and Liv teaming up against the heelish duo of Lashley and Lana, in a losing effort. Morgan went on to share her thoughts on the angle:

"I was like, 'It's crazy enough, I'll do it.' I was excited. I was excited, there's nothing like that that's ever been done. In the company before, Lana and Lashley, they were taking up a very large portion of the screen time on Raw. So, for me, being off of TV for nine months to, now you're in the main-event picture, in the main-event spotlight, I was like, 'Okay, cool. I'm ready for it. Thank you for the opportunity.'"

As for Abadon, she is steadily making a name for herself in AEW, and her character has potential to become something big. She was signed by AEW back in June, and has been doing quite well for herself as an in-ring competitor on AEW TV. Only time will tell where this character goes, but fans of Abadon are quite sure that she has a bright future ahead of her in AEW.