Liv Morgan preparing for a new career

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has been with the company since 2014. While Liv Morgan is still young and has a lot of time left in her professional wrestling career, she has seemingly started preparing for the next phase of her life and a new career.

Recently, Liv Morgan shared a post on Twitter of a computer screen with a learning management platform of the Bob Hogue School of Real Estate. The picture also had books on Florida real estate. The caption further confirmed that she is studying real estate, possibly as a Plan B for her career.

"We all have the power to do anything we want to do. I am excited and nervous (that’s okay!) to start this new journey"

I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓✨ pic.twitter.com/iRVxpFjSEZ — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 5, 2020

It is interesting to note that there are a few former WWE Superstars who currently work as real estate agents which includes the likes of Layla and Scotty 2 Hotty. Liv Morgan could possibly take up the same path after she to hangs up her wrestling boots.

Liv Morgan in WWE in recent times

After a not-so-impressive stint with the Riott Squad, WWE decided to revamp Liv Morgan's character at the end of last year. She returned to WWE with an all-new avatar and entered the storyline between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley. While that storyline didn't go anywhere, Liv Morgan impressed with her new gimmick.

Unfortunately, WWE hasn't properly cashed-in on her popularity. Even after picking up some big victories, like the one at WrestleMania 36 against Natalya, Liv Morgan has struggled to reach the top of the women's division.

In August 2020, she once again joined hands with Ruby Riott to reform The Riott Squad. In the 2020 WWE Draft wich took place last month, both of them were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown.