Liv Morgan publicly sends three-word message to WWE fan who roasted her

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan wasn't thrilled with a young fan roasting her during her recent visit to the Boys & Girls Club. She responded to the interaction on her X handle shortly after her visit.

Morgan has been the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion for well over a month now. Two months ago, she won the title with her best friend and tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez on RAW. Dominik Mysterio's interference was a major reason the duo won the belts from Naomi and Bianca Belair.

While visiting the Boys & Girls Club, Liv Morgan interacted with a young fan who told her she "robbed" the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The fan also said Dominik helped her and Raquel win the belts. Sharing a clip of their interaction, Morgan took to her X handle to respond with a three-word message.

"Kids these days 🙄," Morgan responded.

Liv Morgan has bagged a spot on the card at this year's WrestleMania. She and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

The match is scheduled for Night Two of WrestleMania 41, and Liv's fans hope to see her leave the mega event with the belt still on her shoulder.

