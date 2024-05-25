Liv Morgan puts "trigger warning" post and targets 2 superstars on social media ahead of title match in Saudi Arabia

Liv Morgan's Revenge Tour or LMRT is fully underway and is set to culminate this weekend in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Ahead of one of the biggest matches of her career, Morgan put out an interesting post.

Morgan has been a menace on WWE RAW to Becky Lynch as well as her ally Lyra Valkyria - who she recently slapped backstage. She has even left Becky high and dry when surrounded by enemies, hinting at a character change.

In what was clearly a shot at both Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley, she put out a post on social media showing her getting cupping treatment, with a trigger warning for blood:

"TW *Blood.* Tomorrow is for me. Tomorrow is for my revenge. Tomorrow, I finally beat Becky Lynch. Tomorrow, I take what Rhea Ripley loves most. Tomorrow is for my redemption. Tomorrow, I become your new Women’s World Champion. Cry about it. #LMRT."

You can see the full post here.

Earlier before SmackDown, her opponent - Women's World Champion Becky Lynch was being interviewed by Michael Cole and Liv Morgan appeared to try and hit a sneak attack - but the champion was quite aware and thwarted it and Morgan backed out.

When Becky Lynch won the Women's World Title last month, many felt that Morgan should have been in that spot.

Either way, everything will come to a head tomorrow when Liv Morgan faces Becky Lynch.

