Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez break silence on RAW after being accused of being Jade Cargill's attackers

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 18, 2025 02:27 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: SonyLiv Streaming)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE RAW on SonyLiv)

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were accused of being Jade Cargill's attackers after the February 14 episode of SmackDown. Speaking to Cathy Kelley on RAW, they broke their silence.

As you know, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis showed footage of the night of Jade Cargill's attack in November 2024. The footage specifically showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking away from the scene but not from Jade herself, leaving room for speculation that they weren't behind it.

That may have been confirmed as Liv Morgan essentially said that even if she and Raquel did attack Cargill, they wouldn't feel bad about it, adding that it could happen to anyone in their way.

This is almost certainly going to circle back to somebody else. There is heavy speculation that Naomi, Bianca Belair's friend and one-half of the Tag Team Champions, is the real person behind that attack.

It's going to be interesting to see how this story plays out. You can see the footage we mentioned before if you haven't already.

It is certainly basic logic that Morgan and Rodriguez would happily take credit for the attack. However, their refusal to do so is quite telling.

