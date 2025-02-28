Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez not Jade Cargill attackers; Shock twist predicted by veteran (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes WWE Superstars Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might not be behind Jade Cargill's attack. Apter also predicted a shocking twist in the storyline.

For those unaware, in November last year, Jade Cargill was brutally attacked backstage by a mystery assailant. The former Women's Tag Team Champion was shown on the Titantron, lying busted open on a car's windshield. Since then, she has been absent from WWE TV. Although her attacker is unknown, fans have suspected some big names like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez might be behind the assault.

During the latest episode of RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez were again blamed by Cargill's friends, Bianca Belair and Naomi, before the duo lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day stars.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long if they were surprised by the title change on WWE RAW.

Apter said that he was not surprised at all because he felt Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were not the actual culprits behind Cargill's assault. The veteran also mentioned that he believed Naomi might end up being the "guilty party" in this storyline.

"Not at all. No, and I'll tell you why. Liv Morgan said kind of under her breath that she and Raquel had nothing to do with beating up Jade Cargill. I think Naomi might be the guilty party, and I think as the show goes on here it's gonna be revealed that she wanted to have that Tag Team belt and I think she's responsible. She might be," he said. [0:40 - 1:14]

Check out the video below:

Bill Apter believes WWE stars Bianca Belair and Naomi could feud in the future because of Jade Cargill

During the same podcast, Bill Apter added that he believed Bianca Belair and Naomi lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles because the Triple H-led creative team might be looking to book a feud between the two in the future if The Glow ends up being Jade Cargill's attacker.

"Taking the tag team belts off of them could lead to a feud between Bianca and Naomi, if Naomi actually did perpetrate this heinous act on Jade Cargill," he added. [1:29 - 1:43]

It remains to be seen if the Stamford-based promotion has planned anything for a possible feud between Naomi and Bianca Belair going forward.

