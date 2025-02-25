Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez receive a two-word message from Dominik Mysterio after winning the Women's Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW. On X/Twitter, Dominik Mysterio sent a two-word message to the new champions.

Ad

Morgan and Rodriguez secured a victory over Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of this week's RAW. With the win, they became three-time Women's Tag Team Champions. This was the first time Liv Morgan and Rodriguez captured the titles as members of The Judgment Day.

On X, Mysterio congratulated his stablemates and shared photos of himself celebrating with them after their historic win.

"AND NEWWW @YaOnlyLivvOnce @RaquelWWE," wrote Mysterio.

Ad

Trending

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Check out Mysterio's post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raquel Rodriguez became an official member of Judgment Day member after helping Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood 2024. This was the first time since Money in the Bank 2023 that Morgan and Rodriguez have held the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Ad

On the other hand, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill originally won the titles at the 2024 Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event by defeating The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn).

With Cargill sidelined and absent due to injury after an ambush, Naomi stepped up and became the new champion alongside Belair on the December 20, 2024 edition of SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback