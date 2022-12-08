Liv Morgan reacts to her brutal attack on last week's SmackDown

Liv Morgan has reacted to her own brutal attack on Damage CTRL with a kendo stick on last week's episode of SmackDown.

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY made a surprise appearance on last week's episode of the blue brand following their team's loss in the WarGames match at Survivor Series. While cutting a promo, the trio were interrupted by Morgan, who started brawling despite a 3-1 disadvantage.

The segment then saw Tegan Nox make her WWE return to partially even the odds. When Damage CTRL again started to gain the upper hand, Liv whipped out a kendo stick and scattered the heel faction.

Reacting to a clip of her battering Damage CTRL with a stick last week, the former SmackDown Women's Champion responded with a GIF of herself smiling, implying that she enjoyed the attack.

Liv Morgan's enjoyment of using a weapon to attack fellow wrestlers feeds into her newer, edgier persona, which she developed during her feud with Ronda Rousey earlier this year. During the two's match at Extreme Rules for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Rousey had Liv in a submission, who had a smile on her face while passing out.

Zelina Vega wants to have a 20 minute match with Liv Morgan, says "the world wouldn't be ready"

Zeline Vega recently said that "the world wouldn't be ready" for a 20 minute match between her and fellow SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan.

While Morgan is currently one of the most high-profile superstars on the blue brand's roster, Vega has been a manager for Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. Despite a successful career and solid in-ring pedigree, Zelina hasn't wrestled a TV match since April 2022, when she went out with an injury.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion will step back into the squared circle sooner rather than later, and she has taken to Twitter to give her opinion on who she wants to wrestle in the future.

"The day @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I get 20 mins to wrestle.. and just really WRESTLE… the world wouldn’t be ready. I’ll say that for DAMN SURE," she wrote.

It seems that Liv Morgan will now be going into a feud with Damage CTRL, so it might be some time before we see her square off against Zeline Vega.

