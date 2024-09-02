Liv Morgan reacts to completing a major accomplishment in WWE after Bash In Berlin

WWE Superstar, Liv Morgan has reacted to a major milestone she accomplished as the Women's World Champion. The 30-year-old has completed 100 days as the reigning champion.

At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Morgan won the championship by defeating Becky Lynch. The Man had previously won the vacant title in a 14-Women Battle Royal on RAW after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish it due to a shoulder injury.

Taking to her X (fka Twitter) account, Morgan reflected on completing 100 days as the WWE Women's World Champion.

"Only 100 days in & and I already have the best Women’s World Championship reign in WWE history 🤭✨ Cry about it 😘," wrote Morgan.

You can check out Morgan's tweet below:

At Bash In Berlin, Morgan and Dominik Mysterio lost to the duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

Liv Morgan says her relationship with Dominik Mysterio is genuine

Liv Morgan has admitted that her relationship with Dominik Mysterio is genuine. She also described that her initial motive was to hurt Rhea Ripley.

Speaking in an interview with Gorilla Position, Morgan stated that at first, she was only trying to get under the skin of The Eradicator. However, after spending time with Dominik, she started enjoying everything about his presence and felt the two shared something genuine.

"I've been very honest. You know, at first, I kinda just wanted to hurt Rhea and I, you know. But then I just got to spend so much time with him and just really grow to enjoy him and everything about him. And so, now, it's very very very very very real, very genuine, I get him," said Liv Morgan.

Mysterio helped the former Riott Squad member retain her Women's World Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer, last month. He betrayed his now-former Judgment Day stablemate, Rhea Ripley. Mysterio's double-cross led to him joining forces with Morgan, who was introduced as the newest member of the stable on the RAW after SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Liv Morgan and Dominic Mysterio after their loss at Bash In Berlin where The Eradicator pinned the Women's World Champion.

