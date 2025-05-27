Liv Morgan reacts to devastating loss following her long-awaited return on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan recently returned to WWE RAW, but her homecoming didn't go quite as she would've planned. Today, the Women's Tag Team Champion reacted after her devastating loss to Kairi Sane on Monday Night RAW.

Last month, Liv Morgan went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion as she was cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and went to Japan to shoot for the film. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, the former Women's World Champion returned to the product.

However, her return ended devastatingly as she lost her one-on-one match against Kairi Sane. However, the current champion took the loss in a sporting fashion, judging by her reaction after the show. She reacted with an emoji indicating "moving on" and shared an image of her return on Monday Night RAW across social media.

"🔛," Morgan wrote on Instagram.

What happened when Liv Morgan returned to WWE RAW?

Earlier this month, Finn Balor was seen conversing with Roxanne Perez backstage, but nothing came to fruition until recently. Last week, The Prince introduced The Prodigy to The Judgment Day, and the newcomer on the red brand came bearing gifts for the members, including Dominik Mysterio.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Perez shifted her focus towards Mysterio and offered him chicken nuggets and a shoulder massage. However, it ended shockingly when Liv Morgan returned to the promotion for the first time in weeks and left the clubhouse with Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan had a match later in the night with Kairi Sane, which ended oddly. The returning star lost her match to Sane, after she was distracted by Raquel Rodriguez bickering with Roxanne Perez at ringside after The Prodigy attempted to help Liv Morgan. Instead, The Pirate Princess capitalized and won the match.

The three stars then had a segment at The Judgment Day's club with the remaining members, and Finn Balor pointed out it was Rodriguez's mistake. Dominik Mysterio hesitantly agreed, and Morgan went off on Raquel Rodriguez and walked out to close the segment.

