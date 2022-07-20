Liv Morgan reacts to former RAW Women's Champion claiming that numerous WWE stars wanted her to win at Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has reacted to being praised by her colleague Alexa Bliss.

Morgan successfully won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase on July 2nd by defeating Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, and Lacey Evans. On the same night, she also became the new SmackDown Women's Champion by cashing in on Ronda Rousey.

Following Morgan's historic win, numerous superstars showered her with praise, including Alexa Bliss. Speaking in an interview with Metro, the former RAW Women's Champion declared that Liv deserved to win:

"If it was anyone else, I don’t think the match would have been perceived as well. We wanted to see Liv win, and the crowd wanted to see Liv win. She’s the choice. She’s worked so hard and she deserves that win. She picked her moment, she capitalized, she pushed Becky off the ladder, there you go! Very happy for her!"

In response to Alexa's praise, the current SmackDown Women's Champion took to social media to react with a heart emoji.

Check out Morgan's reaction below:

Dutch Mantell discussed how WWE might turn Ronda Rousey heel against Liv Morgan

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed how WWE might create a feud between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that the WWE Universe likes Morgan and added that the company might be planning to turn Rousey heel.

The veteran claimed that The Baddest Woman on the Planet is better off playing the role of a villain in a storyline and the company might profit if she turns on Morgan:

"And I think Liv Morgan, the people like her. Beautiful girl, and I think they are maybe turning Ronda [Rousey] back heel, which is her; I guess that's the environment she does the best in, maybe turning her," said Dutch Mantell. "And if they turn her on Liv, that would be a good one; they could get heat out of that."

Morgan will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Rousey at the biggest event of the summer this year.

Who do you think should win the title at SummerSlam 2022? Sound off in the comment section below.

