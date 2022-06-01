"R u kiddinggg..." - Liv Morgan reacts to recently released WWE Superstar's new look and name

Liv Morgan has reacted to the recently released Dakota Kai's new look and her new name. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE Superstar revealed her new hairstyle and also claimed that she would be known as King Kota going forward.

Kai was released by WWE back on April 29, 2022. Prior to her release, it was reported that she had expressed her desire not to renew her contract with the company.

Reacting to the superstar now known as King Kota, Morgan wrote the following:

R u kidddddddiiiinnnngggg

During her time with WWE, Dakota Kai found most of her success in the women's tag team division. She had previously won the Women's Dusty Rhodes Classic and is a two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

Unfortunately, the duo never really got a proper chance to shine and showcase their talent in the tag team division. Both their reigns with the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships were short lived and did not live up to fans' expectations.

Liv Morgan is currently feuding against The Judgment Day in WWE

Liv Morgan has more recently been feuding with the new Edge led faction, The Judgment Day. A few months ago, she was part of a tag team with Rhea Ripley, but the two eventually split when the former Nightmare betrayed her partner.

Since the betrayal, Morgan has feuded with Ripley, and in the process has gotten herself in The Judgment Day's crosshairs. At WrestleMania Backlash, the former RAW Women's Champion allied with Edge after helping him beat AJ Styles in a rematch.

Meanwhile, Morgan found herself with two allies in the form of Styles and former Universal Champion, Finn Balor. The trio will face Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest at the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

On this week's RAW, Morgan managed to defeat her former tag team partner in singles competition. After the match, she took to Twitter to send a message to The Eradicator:

"Gosh this photo is so *chef kiss*," tweeted Liv.

The upcoming Mixed Tag Team Match between the two teams promises to be a thrilling encounter.

