Liv Morgan reacts to latest major achievement

2022 has been a breakout year for Liv Morgan in WWE. The fan-favorite star won the Money in the Bank ladder match in July, and has since enjoyed a reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, her first title win in WWE. The SmackDown Superstar has since been named Women's Superstar of the Year by WWE Deutschland.

During her reign as SmackDown Women's Champion, Morgan successfully defended the title against Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, until she was defeated in a rematch against Rousey during a brutal bout Extreme Rules in October. Since her loss, the former Riott Squad member has struck up a rivalry with Sonya Deville.

After being named Women's Superstar of the Year, Morgan shared a simple yet heartfelt response. The former SmackDown Women's Champion tweeted to her followers:

"Thank u thank u thank u."

In the 2022 round of the awards, WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns was named Male Superstar of the Year.

A former champion has demanded a match against Liv Morgan

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and current member of Legado Del Fantasma, Zelina Vega recently spoke out about facing Liv Morgan in a match. Taking to Twitter.

"The day @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I get 20 mins to wrestle.. and just really WRESTLE… the world wouldn’t be ready. I’ll say that for DAMN SURE," Zelina Vega tweeted.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE The day @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I get 20 mins to wrestle.. and just really WRESTLE… the world wouldn’t be ready. I’ll say that for DAMN SURE. The day @YaOnlyLivvOnce and I get 20 mins to wrestle.. and just really WRESTLE… the world wouldn’t be ready. I’ll say that for DAMN SURE.

Vega, who won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament in 2021, later called out Morgan on Twitter following a dark match that took place after SmackDown. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted:

"And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren’t for that pesky Liv Morgan."

The multi-person tag match featured Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Madcap Moss, and Liv Morgan facing off against Legado Del Fantasma with Damian Priest. The match ended with Zelina Vega staring down Strowman in the middle of the ring.

Would you like to see the former SmackDown Women's Champion go one-on-one in the ring with Zelina Vega? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes