Liv Morgan reacts to major title win on Twitter 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has tweeted her thoughts from her first morning as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv has been on the WWE roster since 2014, starting on NXT and spending time as a tag team competitor following her main roster call-up. Though Morgan has had an eight-year-long tenure with the company, she has not had the same success as some of her peers.

At the 2022 Money In The Bank premium live event, Liv Morgan solidified her spot as a main-event singles star. Morgan won the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match. Former champ Ronda Rousey fought a difficult battle and successfully retained her title against Natalya. Immediately following, Liv ran down to the ring to cash in her briefcase and pinned The Rowdy One.

With eight years of hard work finally paying off, Morgan took to Twitter on her first morning as the SmackDown Women's Champion to share her thoughts. In the tweet, Morgan simply stated that she had woken up as the new champion, with some accompanying emojis.

"Today I woke up your new Smackdown Women’s Champion." she wrote

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Today I woke up your NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion Today I woke up your NEW Smackdown Women’s Champion 💙✨

What was the reaction to Liv Morgan's tweet?

The WWE Universe has also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts regarding Morgan's post.

One fan tweeted a picture of Morgan's title win that they'd taken at the event, happy to share in her moment:

Another told Morgan that she deserved the win:

chris the wrestling addict @ChristopheDeg13 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Good morning « champ » I’ve always told you that your time will come, hard work paid of dreams do comes true congrats you deserve it @YaOnlyLivvOnce Good morning « champ » I’ve always told you that your time will come, hard work paid of dreams do comes true congrats you deserve it 😊🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/gAzs1Uf25v

One fan echoed Morgan's entrance theme and told her that everyone was watching her now:

One fan was a great believer in Liv's hard work and self-belief, applauding her efforts.

A Free Wrestling Mind @FreeWrestleMind



The work the dedication and the number one thing BELIEVING IN YOURSELF HAS PAID OFF



Much deserved our NEW @YaOnlyLivvOnce And it’s such a great feeling for YOU I know it has to be I feel it as a fan 🫶The work the dedication and the number one thing BELIEVING IN YOURSELF HAS PAID OFFMuch deserved our NEW #SmackDown Women’s Champion @YaOnlyLivvOnce And it’s such a great feeling for YOU I know it has to be I feel it as a fan 🫶The work the dedication and the number one thing BELIEVING IN YOURSELF HAS PAID OFF Much deserved our NEW #SmackDown Women’s Champion

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan is presented as the SmackDown Women's Champion. The move to the blue brand opens up new match-ups fans can look forward to.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far