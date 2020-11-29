Liv Morgan reacts to being a part of The Undertaker's Final Farewell from WWE

The Undertaker was the hero of a lot of WWE fans when they were growing up. Liv Morgan was no exception to this rule.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc), talking about The Undertaker, Liv Morgan admitted that she had watched The Phenom a lot growing up and getting to emulate him in the photoshoot that she and other WWE Superstars participated in was an amazing experience. She admitted that it was not a moment that she had ever expected and that being a part of his Final Farewell made her feel extremely lucky.

"I loved it! I love that I was able to be part of something that celebrates the history and wrestling culture, especially The Undertaker. I watched him a lot growing up. I never thought I would in the same business as him or meet him, and I got to be part of his Final Farewell, which was special. I just can't believe it; I'm having a lot of pinch-me moments. I feel lucky to be there and to be there during his sendoff; it was an honor. He's so freakin cool."

Liv Morgan was not the only wrestler to take part in The Undertaker's retirement photoshoot. While Liv's tribute surrounded The Undertaker's famous biker gimmick, other WWE Superstars like Sasha Banks focused on different aspects of his career.

The Undertaker's retirement from WWE

WWE Survivor Series was a somber moment for WWE fans around the globe. After 30 long years, they finally bid farewell to a legend who had defined the WWE for a long time.

They focused on his whole career, from his first appearance in WWE at the 1990 Survivor Series, to becoming The Deadman that the world knows and loves. Multiple WWE legends such as Triple H, Shawn Michaels, JBL, Ric Flair, and others, including members of The Undertaker's Bonestreet Krew like Rikishi and Savio Vega came to bid farewell to The Phenom.

The Undertaker came to the ring alone one last time and said the fateful words that his fans had been dreading to hear, that it was time for him to rest in peace. The Phenom made his way out of the ring and out of WWE for one last time after that, while the world bid a fond farewell.