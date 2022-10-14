“Very weird” - Liv Morgan reacts to recent WWE promo

Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter to reflect on a WWE promo following her loss at Extreme Rules.

Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at the premium live event in an Extreme Rules match. Despite using a baseball bat, a chair and a table during the match, Liv would ultimately pass out in a hold and lose the title to Rousey via knockout.

WWE released a digital exclusive on social media later that day, where backstage interviewer Megan Morant was searching for the former Riott Squad member. Liv was then seen sitting in the shadows, amidst scaffolding. When asked for her reaction, she just looked up, dejected, and stayed quiet.

Earlier today, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to comment on the bizarre interview. Her comments best described how most of us felt after seeing the clip -

"This was very very very very very very very very very very very very very weird"

The silence after the loss, and the fact that WWE acknowledged that Liv was smiling while passing out, point towards a character change for the former champion.

Liv Morgan recently broke her silence following losing the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Morgan first won the title at Money in the Bank, where she cashed-in the briefcase on The Baddest Woman on the Planet on the same night she won it. She then defended her title against Ronda at SummerSlam, emerging victorious under controversial circumstances. After a strong victory over Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle, the 28-year old's luck ran out last Saturday.

Having been away from social media since her loss, Liv finally broke her silence earlier today when she posted this on Twitter.

"Smile, it's not over" she worte

There is no explanation for this phrase, or the fact that it is written on the floor in what looks like crayons. One can surmise that Liv Morgan is suggesting that she will keep on fighting, possibly to get her title back. Perhaps we will get a sense of direction for her on this week's episode of SmackDown.

