Liv Morgan reacts to Rhea Ripley losing the WWE Women's World Championship to IYO SKY on RAW

Liv Morgan has reacted to the massive title change on Monday Night RAW. IYO SKY became the new WWE Women's World Champion.

Ad

SKY defeated Rhea Ripley in the show's main event and booked her place at WrestleMania 41. This also marked the end of Ripley's second reign as the Women's World Champion. The Eradicator became champion on the January 6 edition of RAW, dethroning Morgan to win the title.

Ad

Trending

On X, Morgan took a subtle dig at Ripley with laughing emojis for losing the title to SKY. The now-former champion's second reign ended at 56 days.

Check out Liv Morgan's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan and Ripley feuded throughout 2024. Morgan successfully defended the WWE Women's World Championship at the SummerSlam and Bad Blood Premium Live Events against her former tag team partner. She even retained the title against SKY in a clean victory at Saturday Night's Main Event XXXVII

With the win, IYO has confirmed a match between her and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. The EST booked her WrestleMania spot by winning the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Coincidentally enough, she and Morgan were the final two participants in the match, as Belair pinned the newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion for the win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.