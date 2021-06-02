Liv Morgan reacts to Ruby Riott's WWE release

WWE has just released several Superstars, of which Ruby Riott was one of them. Her release comes as a major surprise, considering she wrestled on last week's episode of SmackDown alongside Liv Morgan.

Riott's now former tag team partner took to Twitter after the news, stating that whichever company gets her will be lucky. Morgan mentioned Heidi Lovelace, which was Ruby Riott's ring name, before signing for WWE.

Whoever is lucky enough to get Heidi Lovelace on their roster, you win.

Apart from Ruby Riott, WWE has also released Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, and Santana Garrett.

Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan had become a key part of WWE's female tag team division

As has been documented in several outlets through WWE, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan became close friends since the inception of The Riott Squad in 2017. This filled fans with hope following their reunion last year. It seemed like they would eventually become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

However, Morgan and Riott did not win any titles from multiple opportunities. They did remain a consistent part of the women's tag team division on Friday Night SmackDown. The Riott Squad were was on TV last week when they lost to current Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina, just days before Ruby Riott's unfortunate release.

Following her and Lana's WWE releases, there are only two active women's tag teams on RAW and SmackDown. Natalya and Tamina are joined only by Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Even Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler seem to be done, with the latter starting a feud with Alexa Bliss.

As Liv Morgan mentioned, Ruby Riott, soon to be known as Heidi Lovelace, would be an asset to any company she is signed to. She would be a valuable addition to the women's divisions in AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, among other companies as well.

