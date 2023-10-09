Liv Morgan reacts to viral video of her 'rizzing' a guy

Liv Morgan has now reacted to the viral video of her seemingly flirting with a guy at the NASCAR event.

Morgan has shared a bunch of clips from her recent appearance at a NASCAR event, and she certainly had a blast there. One particular clip from the event involving the WWE Superstar is currently going viral on social media.

Check out the clip below:

In the clip, Liv Morgan can be seen 'rizzing' Barstool Sports' Daniel DiOrio in a playful manner. The former Women's Tag Team Champion noticed that the clip was making the rounds on social media and reacted to the same.

For those unaware of the slang, rizzing is basically flirting with or charming someone.

Check out her response below:

Liv Morgan's response to the viral clip

Liv Morgan is currently out with an injury

On the July 17, 2023, episode of WWE RAW, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost their Women's Tag Team title to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. Morgan later suffered a vicious attack at the hands of Rhea Ripley, and she has been out of action since then with a legitimate shoulder injury.

While speaking with Muscle and Health, Morgan had the following to say about her recovery:

"The only places that are open are fast food outlets a lot of the time. I’m actually out injured right now and aside from healing up, my focus has been on my nutrition, so it’s been really exciting honing in on that. I want to come back in the very best shape of my life, so right now, I am eating clean, tons of fresh fruits and veggies. I’m basing my carb intake on the amount of physicality and energy I expend each day. I do believe life is about balance, though, so I still order a cheeky little dessert with dinner sometimes," Morgan said. [H/T Muscle and Health]

Liv Morgan is one of the most beloved stars in all of WWE and boasts a massive following on social media. Her fans can't wait to see her back in action soon.

