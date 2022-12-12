Liv Morgan reacts to a WWE fan's sign that said, "HUG ME OR KISS ME"

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to react to a fan's hand-held poster at a recent WWE live event that read "HUG ME OR KISS ME PLEASE LIV."

Morgan has been a mainstay on WWE TV for about eight years now. She has established herself as a popular star and one of the most beloved wrestlers in all of WWE. Morgan has over a million followers on Twitter.

Morgan shared a picture of the exact moment on her official Twitter handle and reacted to it with a "Face with tears of joy" emoji. Check it out below:

How did Liv Morgan's Twitter followers react to the sign?

Some WWE fans in the comment section of Morgan's tweet felt that the sign wasn't appropriate. Most fans had a hearty laugh over the picture, though. Check out some of the responses below:

Sean @obiseankenobi82 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Everyone talking about the sign, I thought it was the security dude checking you out that was supposed to be funny. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Everyone talking about the sign, I thought it was the security dude checking you out that was supposed to be funny.

Liv Morgan received massive support from fans earlier this year when she won the Women's Money In The Bank match. That same night, Morgan realized her dream of winning the SmackDown Women's title by successfully cashing in her briefcase on Ronda Rousey. Morgan thanked her fans shortly after her big win:

“This is like, the feeling I’ve been searching for my whole entire life. This is all I’ve ever – oh my gosh – this is all I’ve ever wanted. This is all I’ve ever wanted since I was a little girl and I literally can’t believe I have it … It was amazing, it was everything. I did this for [the WWE fans]. I did this for you guys. You guys believe in me so much, I wanted to give you something to believe in. We did it, we’re champions, we did it. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh. Thank you.” [H/T Sportzwiki]

Liv Morgan's reign came to an end at WWE Extreme Rules, where she lost the belt back to Rousey. Her popularity among her ardent fans hasn't waned one bit and that is one of the major factors behind her distinguished service to the promotion.

Did the fan go overboard with the sign? What do you think?

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes