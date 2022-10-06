Liv Morgan recalls recent injury scare that could have kept her out of Extreme Rules 2022

Liv Morgan has opened up about a recent injury scare that would have led her to miss Extreme Rules 2022.

Morgan made her main roster debut on SmackDown where she was a member of The Riott Squad. After years of hard work and determination, she finally made it on her own. Earlier this year, she won the Women's Money in the Bank contract and successfully cashed it in on Ronda Rousey.

After becoming the blue brand's champion, Morgan has faced mixed reactions from fans. On top of that, she barely escaped injury in a recent match against Lacey Evans. Speaking to Metro UK, Morgan revealed how she could've broken her ankle in the table spot from her match with Evans on SmackDown:

"Obviously, I wasn’t thinking! I wasn’t thinking and I don’t think that you even can think about things like that. There was a such a margin for error... I watched it back, and my foot was this close to the announce table and I was like, “Man, if I had just jumped a little bit harder I might have broken my ankle and wouldn’t have been able to compete at Extreme Rules.” [H/T - Metro UK]

Morgan exclaimed how lucky she was to not get injured as she would've missed the event or would have relinquished her title.

Liv Morgan recalls how she performed the spot with Lacey Evans

In the past few months, fans have been disappointed in Liv Morgan's reign as the blue brand's champion. After defeating Shayna Baszler at Clash at The Castle, she was set to face Ronda Rousey for the third time. However, she went on to ask for an Extreme Rules match.

In the weeks building up to the event, Morgan showcased her extreme side when she faced Lacey Evans. After the match, she took out Evans with a Kendo stick and put her through a table. Speaking to Metro UK, the 28-year-old recalled what went inside her head while performing the crazy table spot:

"I remember sitting on the post and just soaking that moment in, and just trying to really absorb it all. And then I was like, “Well, I’m gonna jump off this 10 foot tall post and crash through a table onto Lacey Evans”. Didn’t think about it once, just did it..The camera angle was insane! Shout out to the camera guys, that was such a crazy shot." [H/T - Metro UK]

It's safe to say that Liv Morgan and Evans performed the death-defying spot and came out without any injuries.

