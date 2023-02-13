Liv Morgan has disclosed that there were moments in her NXT run where she thought WWE was going to fire her.

The 28-year-old star was part of the developmental brand before joining the main roster and capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship. She's a homegrown WWE talent, and is one of the most successful stars to come out of the Performance Center. After an underwhelming run on NXT, the RAW star made her main roster debut as a member of The Riott Squad in 2017.

During a recent appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Liv Morgan stated that when she was in NXT, there were times when she thought she would get released by WWE the next day she showed up at work.

"I remember there being points in NXT where I was like, ‘I’m getting fired. I am gonna lose my job tomorrow’ and really believing that and crying myself to sleep because I thought when I showed up to work the next day, I was gonna be fired and so I feel like in that moment in time — this was so long ago. This is like six years ago — I had so many regrets, even though nothing had happened yet but I was like, I wish I’d worked harder, I wish I utilized this more, I wish I wasn’t scared," said Morgan. (H/T POST Wresling)

Liv Morgan says she prepped herself to be informed about her release during her time in NXT

Liv Morgan added that there was a time when she was certain that WWE was going to let her go.

She even prepped herself for the devastating news, but it never came.

"So many I wishes, I wishes, I wishes and then I walked into work the next day where I swore on my life I was being fired. I prepared myself, like I was emotionally numb. Just do it and then I just had to film a backstage, and I was like, ‘Yay!’ But I feel like it just gave me so much perspective that’s never lost on me since that day," said Morgan.

Liv Morgan is currently slated to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the titular event. The winner of the bout will face Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at WrestleMania.

Do you think Liv Morgan will win her first Chamber match? Sound off in the comments below!

