Liv Morgan receives a gift from a popular WWE Superstar amid her injury

Liv Morgan recently suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be out of action for several months. She very recently won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez.

Unfortunately, Morgan was forced to vacate the title as she prepares to sit on the sidelines for a few months. However, Morgan seems to be receiving a lot of support from the WWE Universe and her fellow superstars. One such star is Zelina Vega, who recently sent a bunch of flowers to the 28-year-old.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan sent a short message to Vega and thanked her for the gift.

"Thank u sister @zelinavegawwe," wrote Liv Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of Liv Morgan's Instagram story:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Liv Morgan 🥹 Zelina Vega Liv Morgan 🥹 Zelina Vega https://t.co/ErLoNo9KkO

Tommy Dreamer feels that the Women's Tag Team Championships are jinxed after Liv Morgan's injury

Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about the situation surrounding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

He recalled the incident of Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE while being the tag team champions. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer said:

"Kinda feeling like those titles might be jinxed. That's just my opinion. Honestly, like every time the ball gets rolling, something happens. If you think about it, this week, a year ago was when Naomi and Sasha Banks at that time walked away from WWE as tag team champions, and ever since then, that momentum to get them over [sic]. Hence, why I feel like a little bit of a jinx with those titles. They have enough women on the roster to get it over, and I know they will. But there are these certain roadblocks that seem to come about."

Amid Morgan's current injury, WWE has announced a four-way tag team match to crown the new champions. The match will also feature the returning Ronda Rousey, who is set to team up with Shayna Baszler.

