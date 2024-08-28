Liv Morgan receives a message from retiring WWE legend after RAW; the Women's World Champion responds

A retiring WWE legend recently took to social media to send a message to Women's World Champion Liv Morgan after the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The legend being referred to is Meiko Satomura.

After making a huge name in Japan, Satomura joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2020 and started performing for the company's developmental territory in The United Kingdom, where she became the winner of the NXT UK Women's Championship once. The 44-year-old was last seen on WWE TV on the March 7, 2023, episode of the White and Gold brand, but according to multiple reports, she was still signed with the Triple H-led promotion as a coach.

However, she recently returned to the Stamford-based promotion's ring during the company's Japan tour, where she wrestled against several top names, including Bayley for the Women's Championship. Following this tour, Meiko Satomura announced that she would retire from pro wrestling in April 2025.

The Japanese legend recently took to Instagram to upload a photo with Liv Morgan. She also sent a heartwarming message to the Women's World Champion.

"There is a reminiscence of photo✨✨with @yaonlylivvonce 😊 2024.7.27," she wrote.

This post caught Liv Morgan's attention, and she left a comment on it. The Judgment Day star only reacted with a few black heart emojis.

WWE legend Meiko Satomura thanked Bayley after their clash

As mentioned above, Meiko Satomura locked horns with Bayley for the Women's Championship during the company's Japan tour. Following the bout, Satomura took to X (fka Twitter) to thank The Role Model, calling the latter strong and amazing.

"Thank you @itsBayleyWWE Thank you for WWE UNIVERSE 🔥 She was so strong and amazing I can't put it into words...," she wrote.

Bayley wants to have another match against Meiko Satomura at a premium live event. It will be interesting to see if the two stars will clash once again before the former NXT UK Women's Champion's retirement.

