Liv Morgan was recently spotted working out with former WWE Champion

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was seen working out with former WWE Champion Sheamus.

Liv became one of the top stars in the women's division after having a breakout year. She started the year by feuding with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. In July, she cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

On an upcoming episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts, the former women's champion will be seen working out with Sheamus. Here's what she tweeted about it:

"Y’all I walked Sheamus through the workout of his life.. butt stuff. Yes, a gluteus maximus workout designed by me of the highest degree 🍑"

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have featured on Sheamus' channel and performed intense workouts with the Celtic Warrior.

Liv Morgan put Sonya Deville through a table on WWE SmackDown

After dominating the women's division on the blue brand for nearly 100 days as the SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv lost the title to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules.

In the closing moments of the match, Morgan gave a twisted smile as she passed out and lost her title to the Baddest Woman on the Planet. After the event, she teased that she would be joining the dark side and a major change in her character was on the way.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Sonya Deville stated that Liv "doesn't have it" to win the championship again. This led to an ambush by the latter.

She brutally attacked Sonya Deville and put her through a table by hitting her with a senton. It looks like Morgan will slowly transition towards the dark side and might just join the returning Bray Wyatt.

Do you think Liv Morgan will align with Bray Wyatt? Sound off in the comment section.

