Beating Ronda Rousey was "best night of my whole entire life," says top WWE Superstar

SmackDown star Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on her victory against Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

On July 2nd, 2022, Morgan cashed in her Money In The Bank contract to defeat Ronda Rousey and become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Despite the fact that she beat a less than 100% Rousey, fans still showered Morgan with praise after she won her first-ever Women's title.

During a recent appearance on The Out Of Character podcast, the 28-year-old star looked back on the night she defeated the UFC Hall of Famer to become champion.

"So I went and I cashed in, like the craziest most exciting thing I’ve done in my whole entire life. It started this title reign that I love with every fiber of my being. I’d do anything to represent this championship, to keep this championship, to protect this championship. Money In The Bank was the best night of my whole entire life," said Morgan. [From 14:40 to 14:48]

During her time as champion, Liv Morgan has defended the belt against top foes such as Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam as well as Shayna Baszler at Clash At The Castle.

Ronda Rousey on her upcoming match with Liv Morgan

Despite having already defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet twice, the current SmackDown is set to once again face off with her this Saturday at Extreme Rules.

With the two stars booked to do battle in an Extreme Rules match, Ronda recently shared her thoughts on which weapons she wants to use in her match with Morgan via The Baddest Stream on the Planet on YouTube.

"Definitely thumbtacks," said Rousey while scrolling through comments. "But, I feel like there's a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv. How fun would that be? I want to like, throwdown LEGOs, and then take off her [Liv's] shoes and make her walk the LEGOs." [H/T-WrestlingINC]

Watch the full stream below:

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey will look to deliver an inhuman amount of punishment to one another this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules as they face off for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

