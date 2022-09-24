Liv Morgan reacts to going “Extreme” on WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Women's Champion Liv Morgan battled Lacey Evans in a one-on-one match. After the match, she reacted with a tweet about getting extreme.

The WWE Universe witnessed a much more focused and violent side of the Smackdown Women's Champion. Evans looked to cheat and introduced a kendo stick into the match, but that did not bother the champ and she quickly hit a face-breaker and followed it with The Oblivion and earned the pinfall victory.

Morgan was not done, she took the kendo stick and gave Evans a gnarly beating and then set her up on a table on the outside. The SmackDown Women's Champion then climbed the top rope and hit a senton onto Evans through the table.

WWE on BT Sport Twitter account shared the spot with the caption,

"Oh yeah, @YaOnlyLivvOnce can get extreme!" WWE on BT Sport tweeted.

The SmackDown Women's Champion replied to the tweet stating that this is what she does.

"This is what I LIV for" Liv Morgan tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

The SmackDown Women's Champion is set to defend her title in an Extreme Rules match against The Baddest Woman on the Planet Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules. Despite being the champion and the first & only woman to pin Rousey twice, Liv is still seen as the underdog in the match. Determined to prove herself, she gave it her all against Lacey Evans.

Fans react to Liv Morgan going extreme

The wrestling world was happy to see this version of the SmackDown Women's Champion and appreciated her for putting on a tough fight and are looking forward to her title defense at Extreme Rules in two weeks.

You can check out some of their reactions below.

Fans wished her the best of luck for her match against Rousey and felt they are confident that she will retain her title.

Dustin Sterling @DustinSterlin11 @YaOnlyLivvOnce Great match against Lacey Evans Liv.I am very proud of you for your performance and your effort to beat her and showing her that you can be extreme as well.I knew that you had it in you to be extreme as well.Dont let anyone else tell you can't be extreme or you can show them. @YaOnlyLivvOnce Great match against Lacey Evans Liv.I am very proud of you for your performance and your effort to beat her and showing her that you can be extreme as well.I knew that you had it in you to be extreme as well.Dont let anyone else tell you can't be extreme or you can show them.

The wrestling world has not been behind the Champion lately, but after tonight, it is safe to say that they are routing for Liv Morgan.

Do you think the SmackDown Women's Champion can retain her title at Extreme Rules? Drop your predictions below in the comments section.

