Liv Morgan shares a cold-hearted reaction after Rhea Ripley vacates her title 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently shared an insensitive reaction on social media after Rhea Ripley relinquished her Women's World Championship on RAW.

The Eradicator was in the limelight at WrestleMania XL as she secured a massive win over Becky Lynch. However, she was assaulted by Liv Morgan backstage on Monday Night RAW following the premium live event. Rhea Ripley picked up an arm injury during the altercation, changing the dynamics of the women's division. This week, Ripley announced she would take a hiatus from in-ring action.

Due to the unfortunate injury, Ripley's 380-day reign as Women's World Champion ended on RAW. Reacting to the development, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus sent a message on Instagram. She congratulated The Eradicator on her remarkable run as the red brand's top titleholder. Liv Morgan later responded to Stratus' post with a Face Vomiting emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Liv Morgan's comment below:

Liv Morgan previously reacted to Rhea Ripley relinquishing her title

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley have been feuding for months. Last year, The Eradicator attacked the former SmackDown Women's Champion, forcing her to be on the sidelines for a long time.

Morgan returned at Royal Rumble 2024, aiming to seek revenge against Ripley. However, she could not secure a shot at The Judgment Day member's title at WrestleMania XL.

On last week's episode of RAW, Liv Morgan brutally attacked Ripley. After The Eradicator announced she was injured, the 29-year-old shared a sarcastic reaction. Taking to Twitter, Morgan posted the lyrics to an iconic song.

"Na na na na… na na na na… hey, hey, hey… GOODBYE," she wrote.

It will be fascinating to see how the storyline involving Ripley and Morgan progresses while the former is out injured.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Ripley a quick recovery and hope she returns to regain her spot at the top of the RAW women's division.

