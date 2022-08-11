"All the bull**** that just came outta your mouth" - Liv Morgan responds to Shayna Baszler

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has responded to Shayna Baszler's intimidation ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle.

Morgan successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against previous champ Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam in controversial fashion. The match ended when the former Riott Squad member pinned Rousey while in an armbar. Liv had already tapped to the submission, but the ref didn't see it.

Shayna Baszler won a gauntlet match to become the no.1 contender for Morgan's title on last week's episode of SmackDown, pinning Raquel Rodriguez in a match that also included Sonya Deville, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, and Natalya.

The Queen of Spades recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she warned her future opponent that she'd better have a helping friend at home because she wouldn't be able to use her arms after Baszler is finished with her. Morgan responded sarcastically, indicating that Shayna is all talk:

"Thank you for your insight Shayna. I made sure to write it all down so that I can wipe my own a** with all that bull*poop emoji* that just came outta your mouth."

Shayna Baszler also questioned Liv Morgan's legitimacy as a champion

While appearing on WWE's The Bump, Shayna Baszler questioned the legitimacy of Liv Morgan's reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Because of Liv's controversial title defense at SummerSlam, Shayna claimed that she is champion only because of a "technicality" and that her reign is not "legit":

"She knows she tapped," said Baszler. "We all can see in slow-motion she tapped. And the fact that she has like a fandom, that's claiming that I'm the one that's wrong about that. That's your hero, that's how you want your hero to be? Like to skate by on a technicality and not be legit. No, not for me... They're gonna look at someone like me, who leaves no question. You will tap, or you will take a nap, or your bones will snap." [25:21 to 25:55]

Liv Morgan was even booed by fans on last week's SmackDown, adding to her burden of having defended her title on a technicality. She will now be defending against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle, which will emanate live from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK on September 3rd.

