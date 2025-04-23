Liv Morgan returns to WWE NXT after 8 years; competes in a championship match

Liv Morgan made her WWE NXT in-ring return on the latest episode of the black and silver brand after 8 years. She and Raquel Rodriguez defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Morgan and Paxley started things off tonight. The RAW star kicked the latter in the corner several times and tagged in Big Mami Cool. Raquel spun Tatum and dropped her on the mat, and she tagged Liv. The two stars double-teamed on the babyface, and Liv hit a dropkick for a two-count.

Tatum Paxley nailed the former Women's World Champion with a knee to the face and tagged Dolin, who hit Liv Morgan with a dropkick. The heel star tagged Raquel Rodriguez, who caught and slammed Gigi Dolin on the mat. Raquel ran into a kick by Gigi in the corner, and Tatum Paxley pushed Liv off the apron into Big Mami Cool on the floor.

She then wiped out both stars with a Moonsault off the apron. Liv Morgan hit three consecutive suplexes in the ring and Raquel tried to suplex Tatum Paxley but she reversed it into a DDT. Gigi got the tag and hit Liv with a kick, suplex, and an STO. Raquel wiped out Dolin and Paxley with a running clothesline. Rodriguez dropped Gigi Dolin on the mat with the Tejana Bomb and Liv nailed her with Oblivion to give the heels the victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.