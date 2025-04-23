Liv Morgan returns to WWE NXT after 8 years; competes in a championship match

Liv Morgan made her WWE NXT in-ring return on the latest episode of the black and silver brand after 8 years. She and Raquel Rodriguez defended the Women's Tag Team Championship against Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley.
Morgan and Paxley started things off tonight. The RAW star kicked the latter in the corner several times and tagged in Big Mami Cool. Raquel spun Tatum and dropped her on the mat, and she tagged Liv. The two stars double-teamed on the babyface, and Liv hit a dropkick for a two-count.
Tatum Paxley nailed the former Women's World Champion with a knee to the face and tagged Dolin, who hit Liv Morgan with a dropkick. The heel star tagged Raquel Rodriguez, who caught and slammed Gigi Dolin on the mat. Raquel ran into a kick by Gigi in the corner, and Tatum Paxley pushed Liv off the apron into Big Mami Cool on the floor.
She then wiped out both stars with a Moonsault off the apron. Liv Morgan hit three consecutive suplexes in the ring and Raquel tried to suplex Tatum Paxley but she reversed it into a DDT. Gigi got the tag and hit Liv with a kick, suplex, and an STO. Raquel wiped out Dolin and Paxley with a running clothesline. Rodriguez dropped Gigi Dolin on the mat with the Tejana Bomb and Liv nailed her with Oblivion to give the heels the victory.
