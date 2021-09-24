Liv Morgan reveals what Becky Lynch secretly told her before her 15-month WWE hiatus (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan recently said that Becky Lynch had some kind words for her after relinquishing the Raw Women's Championship due to her pregnancy. The Irish star stated that Morgan would be the Champion when she returned to the company.

Liv Morgan has been on the WWE main roster for a few years now but has yet to experience championship success, even during her NXT run. With that said, she isn't that old and looks like she will be a mainstay of the WWE Women's division for years to come, pending any unexpected cut or release.

Morgan's popularity on the WWE main roster has drastically grown as well, more so since fans returned full-time in July 2021. Early into the COVID-19/pandemic era of WWE, Becky Lynch vacated the RAW Women's Championship, ending a year-long reign with the title.

It was due to her pregnancy, and she would go on to take a 15-month hiatus from WWE, only returning at SummerSlam 2021. Becky Lynch left vacating her title and returned to win another title back on her first night.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Liv Morgan revealed what Becky Lynch told her backstage after the announcement of her pregnancy on RAW:

"Becky [Lynch] announced the world for the first time that she was having a baby. I'm backstage, she's at the height of her career, and she's going to have a baby. When I'm hugging her, she whispers in my ear that when she comes back, I'm going to be the champion. That's something I thought about every single day and she came back, and I wasn't the champion, I'm not the champion. It's a weird feeling."

Here is the video of our exclusive interview with Liv Morgan:

She said that it wasn't about her disappointing Becky Lynch, and she knows that she will eventually reach that goal.

'Not that I'm disappointing Becky, but just to know that was an expectation and I didn't meet it. But I know I will meet it, eventually. I'd love to prove her right and to prove her wrong. And I'd love to take the title from Becky."

Is Championship success a far reach for Liv Morgan or something inevitable?

If you were to ask the women on the WWE roster, almost every single one would tell you that Liv Morgan is a future WWE Women's Champion. It doesn't seem unrealistic for her to win it, especially given the increasingly favorable crowd reactions.

It will be interesting to see how things play out. A win over Carmella at Extreme Rules 2021 will likely put her in a position to be the next SmackDown Women's title challenger for Becky Lynch, should The Man retain the title against Bianca Belair.

