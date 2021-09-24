Liv Morgan reveals which brand she wants to be on ahead of the WWE Draft [Exclusive]

The WWE Draft 2021 is approaching, and Liv Morgan's destination will be closely observed. She has gained a lot of momentum on SmackDown recently, particularly after the live crowds returned.

While Liv Morgan was the sentimental favorite to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, she came up just short. Despite this, she has maintained regular TV time, picking up a feud against former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.

Liv Morgan is only set for her second pay-per-view singles match at Extreme Rules, where she will take on Carmella. It could also be her last pay-per-view match for SmackDown for at least a year or two.

Liv Morgan has changed brands virtually every time there was a Draft or Superstar shake-up. She changed brands numerous times, but she told Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino that she wants that to end this year.

When asked about whether she would like to stay on SmackDown or move to RAW, Liv Morgan said that she loves Smackdown and wants to stay, but expects to change brands:

"I haven't thought about it much. I want to stay on SmackDown, I love SmackDown. I love our locker room, but that's obviously going to change. I feel like I have a soft spot for SmackDown, because that's where my journey started. I've been drafted every single draft the past 3 years. I feel like I'm going to RAW just because. But I'd like to stay on SmackDown"

Hopefully, Liv Morgan gets what she wishes for.

Will Liv Morgan benefit from staying on SmackDown or moving to RAW?

Again, the trend of Liv Morgan changing brands every time simply can't be ignored. Listening to Liv Morgan, it's clear that she expects to change brands just because that's been the trend for her.

However, WWE keeping her on SmackDown would be the best decision. She is benefiting from being on WWE's new "A-show" and can organically rise as one of the top female babyfaces of the brand. As of now, Bianca Belair is the only top female babyface on SmackDown, with the popular Becky Lynch turning heel upon her return after 15 months.

It will be interesting to see how the WWE Draft plays out.

