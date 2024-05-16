Liv Morgan reveals extent of horrific injury suffered against Rhea Ripley: "Bicep tear, rotator cuff tear, labrum tear"

Last year, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley brutally assaulted Liv Morgan before their match. Morgan recently disclosed the details of the injury she suffered at the hands of The Eradicator.

On the July 24, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan and Ripley were supposed to lock horns in a one-on-one match. However, The Eradicator viciously attacked her opponent before the bell rang, forcing her to be on the sidelines for months. The 29-year-old finally returned at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

During a recent edition of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan discussed her horrific injury. Morgan said her 2024 Royal Rumble return was great, but she was dealing with a serious injury before that as she had dislocated her shoulder after Rhea Ripley's attack.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also mentioned that an MRI scan showed a labral tear but it was not 100% accurate.

"It was great. I mean, I had a very pretty serious injury that we kind of even haven’t really disclosed the details of. So basically, I dislocated my shoulder in a match with Ripley. And I went and got an MRI, the MRI showed a labral tear. I don’t know if you guys know anything about MRIs, but they’re only 60% accurate. I did not know that," she said.

The 29-year-old revealed that her surgeon told her she had a bicep tear, rotator cuff tear, and labrum tear. The RAW star added that she felt great inside the squared circle upon her comeback and had forgotten about the medical procedure.

"So when my surgeon opened up my little shoulder, he was like well, bicep tear, rotator cuff tear, labrum tear. And so I had all these extra tears and rips in my shoulder that we wouldn’t have known about had I not gotten the surgery. So if I chose to just rehab I wouldn’t have healed properly and we wouldn’t have known why. And so I got the surgery. But I honestly forgot I’ve had the surgery. I feel normal. I feel great in the ring. I only remember when I see my suture marks. So it was pretty crazy," Morgan added. [H/T: INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet]

Check out the full podcast below.

Liv Morgan is feuding with Becky Lynch amid Rhea Ripley's absence from WWE TV

After Rhea Ripley had to vacate her Women's World Championship due to an injury, Becky Lynch won the title on an episode of RAW. Since then, Liv Morgan and The Man have been feuding with each other, as the former has interfered in Lynch's matches numerous times.

On the latest edition of RAW, Morgan again assaulted the Women's World Champion after her match with Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. She took revenge for being punched in the face by The Man earlier in the show.

It will be interesting to see whether Rhea Ripley will play a role in Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.