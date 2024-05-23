Liv Morgan reveals why she got in trouble backstage in WWE

Liv Morgan recently recalled how she was reprimanded behind the scenes after her appearance at a WWE event in 2023.

Morgan often debuts new ring gear for WWE matches, especially when she competes in high-profile bouts at premium live events. At Elimination Chamber 2023, the former SmackDown Women's Champion wore a denim top and shorts for her match inside the steel structure.

Speaking in a new WWE Break It Down video, Morgan revealed the length of her shorts landed her in bother backstage, although she loved it and wanted to bring it back with some modifications.

"One of my favorite gears. I did get in trouble with this one, though, because the shorts were a little bit too short, but it fit great and it looked great. I might bring it back. Maybe make the shorts a little bit bigger, but I love this gear," said Morgan. [9:04 – 9:15]

Asuka, Carmella, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez also competed in the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber match. Morgan was eliminated by Natalya and eventual winner Asuka.

The idea behind Liv Morgan's Elimination Chamber 2023 look

In recent years, Liv Morgan has become known for her unpredictable approach and willingness to use weapons when necessary.

Given how dangerous Elimination Chamber matches can be, Morgan wanted to wear attire that fit the stipulation.

"Elimination Chamber is kinda my match, so I wanted something that was like rugged and just kind of distressed, kinda looked destroyed but wasn't, and I was wearing a lot of denim at this point in time, so I knew I wanted a denim look. I just wanted it to look crazy, chaotic, looks like it doesn't really match but somehow it all matches," she said about her Elimination Chamber 2023 attire. [8:45 – 9:04]

Moving forward, Morgan will challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring on May 25 in Saudi Arabia.

