Liv Morgan reveals why she posed for viral photo with AEW star

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently opened up about her viral photo with AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman, also known as MJF.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion and MJF met at a friend's birthday party recently and posted a photograph together that surprised the WWE Universe. The rumor mill has been churning ever since, and everyone has been full of questions.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Morgan mentioned that she had never met Friedman before and that the two of them have a lot of similarities.

"Aha! So, I went to my friend Skylar’s birthday party and he was just there! I had never met him before that. We had great, great, great, great banter. We have a lot in common actually!"

Check out Morgan and MJF posing together for a photo below:

Liv Morgan has spoken about her love for the extreme

Prior to the Extreme Rules premium live event, Liv Morgan spoke about her immense love for everything extreme.

While speaking in an interview with La Previa de WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan mentioned that she loves violence and the physicality of wrestling.

"I picked Extreme Rules for a lot of different reasons. First of all, that is like the reason why I fell in love with wrestling, why I fell in love with WWE. I love the extreme. I love the tables, ladders, and chairs. I love the violence, I love the physicality. To have a match that made me fall in love with this business is awesome," said Morgan.

Liv further expressed her love for the business and added that the only way she could prove herself was by being part of the Extreme Rules premium live event.

"I don't know a better way to prove to the whole entire world how much I love this, and how much this means to me, other than to have the most dangerous and unpredictable match where literally anything can happen. To show that I am willing to put my body, my title on the line in this match where it is completely unpredictable."

Despite her efforts, Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship against her arch-rival Ronda Rousey at the event.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan losing the title against Rousey? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes