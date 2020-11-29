Liv Morgan reveals why her singles run in WWE was so important

Liv Morgan is a part of The Riott Squad and has teamed up with Ruby Riott again in WWE. However, before the return of the partnership, there was a time when Liv Morgan was in the middle of a singles run. During her recent appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Wrestling Inc), Liv Morgan talked about her experience as a singles star.

Liv Morgan on her singles run in WWE

Liv Morgan explained the process of shooting WWE vignettes for her singles run and why it was so important to her in WWE.

"I know that there are only so many times that you're going to have an opportunity as I had. I remember they told me, 'Hey, we're going to fly you out in our private jet, and you're going to film these vignettes.' We rented a hotel room and it was all for me. This was the first time in this business that this was just something for me. I did not take it lightly; I knew they were giving me the ball and I couldn't drop it. There was some pressure - good and bad - some that I created in my head. This was the biggest thing that I had ever come across."

Liv Morgan talked about how when she was drafted to WWE SmackDown and had time to spend alone and wait for her debut on the Blue brand, she had time. That was when the crew came to her a few weeks before her debut and asked to document her journey, making the entire process of the WWE documentary organic.

"Well, it just happened so organically. I had just got drafted to SmackDown without The Riott Squad. And the crew, you know, Dustin and Max, they knew I was going to have some weeks to prepare for my debut, so they said, 'Hey, do you mind if we document you before you make your comeback on TV?' I was excited about the opportunity, but I just didn't know how it was going to come out.

"So we started filming for one week, then two weeks, then three, and before you know it, it was 14 weeks. They just kept catching on camera all the professional and personal things that were going on in my life. So, there's tons of footage. I didn't think this would be the cultivation of everything."

Liv Morgan's documentary Liv Forever is set to debut on the WWE Network on Sunday.