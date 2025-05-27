Liv Morgan reveals WWE stable has split up on RAW

Liv Morgan confirmed that a WWE stable has split up during RAW. She immediately took a shot at the former faction.

Morgan came across IYO SKY and Kairi Sane standing together backstage. She referred to how Damage CTRL had officially split up. Even though Sane returned, the faction is no longer together, and when she comes out, it's no longer said that she's representing Damage CTRL. Liv Morgan also took a shot at Sane for losing her qualifying match last week for the Money in the Bank ladder match, saying that her chances to get in the bout were as dead as the faction.

"What is this? A Damage CTRL reunion? I thought your group is dead just like Kairi's chances of winning Money in the Bank," Morgan said.

IYO SKY told Morgan to keep walking, but that was what Liv Morgan had in mind anyway. She said that she was going to Adam Pearce's office, who would help her get a qualifying match for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She mocked Kairi again, saying that she would cash in the briefcase on IYO, something Sane could not do as she had lost her shot.

"Oh I will, I am going to walk right into Adam Pearce's office and get myself a qualifying match for Money in the Bank. And when I win that briefcase, I am cashing in on you. Something that Kairi here could never ever do," she said.

Kairi then challenged Morgan for a match later in the night. Fans will have to wait and see what's next.

