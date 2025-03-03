Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley paved the way for shocking WWE Elimination Chamber twist, explains analyst

A top WWE analyst recently explained why the Liv Morgan-Rhea Ripley feud led to the shocking swerve at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. Bianca Belair came out on top and earned a shot at WrestleMania 41 against either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship.

One of the biggest twists in a memorable night in Toronto happened early on the show before the start of the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Jade Cargill made her shocking return by attacking Naomi and putting her out with a vicious attack.

Many fans thought that Liv Morgan was her target, but it seems like Naomi is her main suspect in the parking lot assault on SmackDown more than three months ago. Speaking on his Rosenberg Wrestling podcast, Peter Rosenberg explained how Morgan's feud with Rhea Ripley led to Cargill's return being the most anticipated story in women's wrestling.

Rosenberg also added that she predicted a Bianca Belair win, though she was caught off-guard by Cargill, who he predicted to return at WrestleMania 41 instead.

"The Jade story has been the underlying primary story in the women's division as Liv and Rhea have dissipated and now is gone. The number one story has been the Jade Cargill, Bianca, Naomi, Liv, Raquel, who done it. It become the story, so when you look at that and you go, ‘Well, the main person in that whole story is Bianca. Bianca's gonna win this thing tonight and then Jade's gonna come back.’ I thought at Mania and cost Bianca because I don't see Rhea dropping it yet," Rosenberg said. [8:50 - 9:22]

It will be interesting to see what the fallout from Elimination Chamber will be on RAW and SmackDown. Bianca Belair's focus should be on WrestleMania 41, but the upcoming feud between Jade Cargill and Naomi could have an effect on her preparations.

Liv Morgan shows off the effects of wrestling inside the Elimination Chamber

There's no denying that Liv Morgan was the MVP of the women's Elimination Chamber match. Morgan has been one of the most improved stars over the past two years and her performance last Saturday might have cemented her status as one of the top female stars on the roster.

After taking a lot of punishment inside the Chamber, Morgan shared a mirror selfie showing the cuts and bruises she received. She had a lot of bruises on her arms from taking bumps on the steel floor, glass door, and chained fences. She even had the whiplash wound from Bianca Belair's hair attack.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan might have lost, but is still a winner in the eyes of many. She also has the Women's Tag Team Championship heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

