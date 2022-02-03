WWE Superstar comments on Ronda Rousey 'stealing spots'

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has had her say on returning Royal Rumble winner and former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC Bantamweight Champion made her long-speculated WWE return at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, eliminating Charlotte Flair to win the Women's Rumble Match.

However, in a recent interview with GiveMeSport, Liv Morgan spoke about her thoughts on Rousey's return and described The Baddest Woman on the Planet as an undeniable wrestling talent:

"She's a huge name, she's a great performer, she's great at everything she does."

Morgan added that while it might take the spot away from a full-time main roster talent, she believes it's justified given the quality of Ronda's work:

“I understand it might take away a spot from someone else, but also part of me is, like, ‘well, if you were that good and the spot is yours, it’d be yours,’ you know? I welcome Ronda. I love Ronda, so I’d love for her to come back and I’d love to meet her baby girl.”

Liv Morgan reunited with her former tag team partner at WWE Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble 2022 played host to some memorable returns. One of those was that of Sarah Logan, former WWE Superstar and Riott Squad member who teamed alongside Liv Morgan and current AEW talent Ruby Soho, then known as Ruby Riott, for several years before her WWE release in April 2020.

