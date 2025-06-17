Liv Morgan cannot rush coming back to WWE, says veteran, for a major reason

Liv Morgan could be gone from WWE for a while, as she recently suffered an injury on RAW. Meanwhile, Tommy Dreamer thinks the former Women's World Champion cannot rush a return to the promotion for a major reason.

On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan reportedly suffered a shoulder injury when she didn't stick the landing in a match against Kairi Sane. The former Women's World Champion was taken to the back with the help of officials, and it seems like the incident was real and not a work to write her off television.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer offered support to the 31-year-old star and asked the fans to do the same for Liv Morgan in her time of need. During this, the veteran also stated she cannot rush a return to in-ring competition, as the first few bumps will hurt a lot after a long and painful road to recovery, and the star needs to recover fully before returning to the ring.

"We offer nothing but support, and I hope you'll do the same for Liv [Morgan] because she needs it. And it's going to be a long, painful recovery. Even if you think about how basic thing of slapping out on a bump, that's going to hurt the first couple of times, and that's why she can't rush coming back," Dreamer said. (From 20:38 to 20:58)

WWE might've canceled a major segment and storyline involving Liv Morgan

Nikki Bella returned to WWE last week when she appeared on Monday Night RAW. The veteran was handing out praises to the new generation, but didn't mention Liv Morgan. The 31-year-old star furiously interrupted the Hall of Famer and listed her accomplishments.

The two were engaged in a battle of words, and Bella left the ring after she teased Morgan about losing the Queen of the Ring qualifier match and possibly her man to Roxanne Perez. The former Women's World Champion lured Nikki Bella back in the ring and hit her with an Oblivion to close the segment.

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer edited her post from the show and removed mentions of Monday Night RAW. Later, Liv Morgan completely shifted her focus towards IYO SKY and the Women's World Champion. It seemed like the management scrapped the possible storyline and feud even before Morgan got injured on the red brand.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

