Liv Morgan's 343-day streak comes to an end on WWE SmackDown

Liv Morgan collided with Naomi in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. This was her first time losing a match on the blue brand in nearly a year.

During the bout, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion hit the Judgment Day member with a reverse atomic drop. She then went for a Split-Legged Moonsault for a two-count. Naomi planted her opponent with a delayed vertical suplex and got another two-count.

Raquel Rodriguez, who was at ringside, provided a distraction, and Liv Morgan nailed Naomi with a backstabber. The two stars traded punches and Liv locked the WWE veteran in a sleeper hold. The babyface broke out of the submission hold by performing a backpack stunner.

Naomi sent her opponent face-first into the turnbuckles. She then performed a crossbody off the top rope for a two-count. Liv hit her with a running knee in the corner and delivered a second rope lungblower for a two-count.

Naomi hit the Rear View and tried to go for the Split-Legged Moonsault but Raquel distracted her. Bianca Belair attacked Rodriquez and Naomi missed a Moonsault again. However, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion went for a roll-up and got the pinfall victory. Liv Morgan's undefeated streak on SmackDown ended, as she lost her first match on the blue brand since February 23, 2024.

