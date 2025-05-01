Liv Morgan's arrest mocked by WWE star & picture used; she has reacted

WWE star Liv Morgan was arrested back in December 2023 and now a star has used that to make fun of her. A mug shot from her arrest then has also been used and she has reacted to all of it.

Back in December 2023, the news broke that Liv Morgan had been arrested after being pulled out of her vehicle. She was charged for possession of marijuana and it led to her getting a mug shot taken as well. She was eventually released from the Sumter County Jail on a $3,000 bond. She has spoken about the incident as well, revealing that she was not guilty.

"It is all cleared up now; I am not guilty, not at all. There was no guilt found, it was dropped. No guilt, dropped, yeah."

Now, in his vlog on YouTube, Logan Paul revealed that he had used the picture of her mug shot and animated it to be speaking in the music video of his WWE theme song - Still Humble. He showed Liv Morgan the video as well and she found it hilarious, laughing about it with Raquel Rodriguez while getting her makeup done.

"Aaaaah! I knew it! I f***ing knew it! Play it back, play it back, this is the best part there."

Raquel Rodriguez reminded Logan Paul that Morgan never forgot anyone who wronged her, sending him a warning as he slowly walked away.

