Liv Morgan makes a bold prediction for the Women's Royal Rumble Match

Liv Morgan recently reacted to a WWE tweet that asked fans to predict which superstars would last the longest in this year's Royal Rumble matches.

It can be argued that Morgan has had a newsworthy run lately. Ever since The Riott Squad disbanded last year, she has stood proud on her own two feet. The RAW superstar also had two close championship encounters against one of WWE's biggest stars, Becky Lynch.

Not too long ago, Morgan used a simple 'hand up' emoji on Twitter to predict that she would last the longest in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble contest:

The Royal Rumble match offers the winning individual a chance to become a bonafide contender in WWE. While staying in the multi-person contest for the longest time does not necessarily confirm a victory, Morgan's potential Rumble win would help her become that next breakout star.

Liv Morgan is confident heading into the Royal Rumble

Morgan has been preaching her impending success in recent weeks. A few days back, she took to social media to make all other Rumble competitors aware that she was going to win:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce One week until I win the Rumble 🖤 One week until I win the Rumble 🖤✨

Liv Morgan announced her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble on last week's RAW when she interrupted Doudrop, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch.

Morgan told her fellow superstars what she planned to do on Saturday, January 29:

"I am also officially entering myself in the Royal Rumble match. Oh, and that's not all. Because in two weeks, I am also the one winning it."

The field will certainly be stacked against her in the 30-woman contest. However, given Morgan's recent rise in popularity with the WWE Universe, as well as improving her abilities both in the ring and on the microphone, she is undoubtedly one of the heavy favorites heading into this year's Royal Rumble event.

