Liv Morgan's former rival claims WWE did them dirty

Liv Morgan's at the top of WWE as the Women's World Champion and the newest member of The Judgment Day. Meanwhile, her former rival, Ronda Rousey, recently opened up about their past feud, claiming that the management did them dirty.

In 2022, The Miracle Kid received her break-out moment when she became Ms. Money in the Bank at the titular Premium Live Event. The 30-year-old followed it up with a successful cash-in on Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, their feud was lackluster, and Morgan got stuck in limbo for a while after losing the title back to The Baddest Women on The Planet.

During a live stream on YouTube, Ronda Rousey spoke highly of Liv Morgan. The former UFC star stated the company did them dirty when the two were feuding for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

"Let’s be honest. I love Liv (Morgan). She’s like my freaking favorite. You guys read my book. There’s a lot of talking about how amazing she is in there and how they did us dirty during our run, but you know, that’s neither here nor there," Rousey said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Liv Morgan scored three pinfall victories over Ronda Rousey in WWE

In 2022, Liv Morgan was slowly climbing the ladder to the top, as she became a popular and credible threat in the women's division. The fan-favorite star ended up winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

She wasted no time and immediately cashed in on Ronda Rousey and pinned the star to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv Morgan repeated the same feat in July when she put The Baddest Woman on The Planet on the mat for the second time and retained the title.

However, it didn't last for long, as she dropped the title back to Ronda Rousey when she passed out and lost at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. The following year, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez made an impact in the women's tag team division.

Liv Morgan once again crossed paths with Ronda Rousey in London alongside their respective partners for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The win came when Shayna Baszler shockingly turned heel and allowed Morgan to score a third pinfall over Rousey in a year.

