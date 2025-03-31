Liv Morgan's intentions with The Judgment Day seemingly revealed in backstage segment on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan and the rest of The Judgment Day seem to be closing in on one specific member in their group. Her intentions were subtly revealed in a backstage segment on WWE RAW tonight.

The morale within The Judgment Day was high on the March 31, 2025, episode of RAW as Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio defeated the duo of Penta and Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker. Not only this, but Balor ended up pinning Penta - giving the luchador his first pinfall loss in WWE.

When Finn Balor took credit for this backstage, he hardly acknowledged the victory as a team win. Instead, he boasted about how it puts him in a position to challenge for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania.

Once he left, Liv Morgan's expressions completely changed as she told Dominik Mysterio off for letting Balor take credit. She then said that she would go to Adam Pearce to talk about Dominik getting a title shot - revealing her intentions of kicking Balor out of the group, as punishment for his recent actions.

When looking at the mannerisms of everybody else, it seemed odd that Dominik, of all people, was naive to what Balor was doing. Raquel Rodriguez also seemed to be on the same page as Morgan.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out in the coming days.

Liv Morgan could be the new mastermind of The Judgment Day.

