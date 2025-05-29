Liv Morgan's Judgment Day future in doubt; wrestling veteran calls out big change for the star (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Liv Morgan's future in the WWE. The star is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Raquel Rodriguez.
Liv has been a prominent member of The Judgment Day since siding with Dominik Mysterio and ousting Rhea Ripley. However, the group dynamics went for a toss when Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into the clubhouse while Morgan was away. This past week on RAW, Liv returned to find Perez massaging "Dirty" Dom.
This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that tension was certainly building within the faction. He felt that Liv could be making a babyface turn soon. Bill also noted that the storyline with Dom could potentially see the former Women's World Champion leaving The Judgment Day.
"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer." [From 0:55 onwards]
Liv Morgan was in action against Kairi Sane this past Monday night. However, Roxanne's presence ringside distracted her, allowing Sane to pick up the win. Perez seemed to make an impression on "Dirty" Dom, but it will be interesting to see her dynamics with Liv in the coming weeks.
