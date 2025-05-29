Liv Morgan's Judgment Day future in doubt; wrestling veteran calls out big change for the star (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently discussed Liv Morgan's future in the WWE. The star is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Liv has been a prominent member of The Judgment Day since siding with Dominik Mysterio and ousting Rhea Ripley. However, the group dynamics went for a toss when Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into the clubhouse while Morgan was away. This past week on RAW, Liv returned to find Perez massaging "Dirty" Dom.

This week on The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter detailed that tension was certainly building within the faction. He felt that Liv could be making a babyface turn soon. Bill also noted that the storyline with Dom could potentially see the former Women's World Champion leaving The Judgment Day.

Ad

Trending

"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer." [From 0:55 onwards]

Ad

Liv Morgan was in action against Kairi Sane this past Monday night. However, Roxanne's presence ringside distracted her, allowing Sane to pick up the win. Perez seemed to make an impression on "Dirty" Dom, but it will be interesting to see her dynamics with Liv in the coming weeks.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More