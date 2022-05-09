Liv Morgan's latest tweet fuels speculation about an alliance with former WWE Champion

Liv Morgan posted an interesting picture after Rhea Ripley joined Edge at WrestleMania Backlash, leading to major speculation among fans.

At WrestleMania Backlash 2022, Edge met AJ Styles in a WrestleMania 38 rematch. A masked person interfered on The Rated-R Superstar's behalf during the final moments of the match, resulting in a victory for him. The masked individual was revealed to be Ripley, who is now aligned with Judgment Day.

Her former tag team partner Morgan shared an interesting tweet soon after. She shared an old photo in which she can be seen wearing an nWo T-shirt. In the picture, Morgan is making the "Too Sweet" gesture as well. Fans are aware that the legendary Bullet Club faction has used the gesture to pay tribute to the nWo.

Liv Morgan's tweet quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, with fans speculating about a possible alliance between her and AJ Styles. Check out her tweet below, as well as some notable responses to it:

Will Liv Morgan's tease lead to a huge six-person tag team match?

After Morgan's Twitter tease, many fans are hoping to see her form an alliance with AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Edge's Judgment Day faction now consists of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. If fan speculation following Morgan's tease comes to fruition, an explosive six-person tag team match could become a reality.

Morgan and Ripley are yet to meet in a singles match following the latter's betrayal on a recent episode of WWE RAW. The former would want nothing but to put The Nightmare down, right in the middle of the ring.

This seems like quite a tough task, though, now that Ripley has a major backup in the form of Judgment Day. Morgan would need someone by her side to keep interferences at bay.

On the May 2, 2022 edition of RAW, Styles and Balor reunited and made the iconic "Too Sweet" gesture to a loud pop from fans in attendance. Morgan posting the "Too Sweet" tease mere days after their reunion has certainly raised fans' hopes.

What do you think? Would you like to see Liv Morgan form an alliance with AJ Styles and Finn Balor? Let us know in the comments section below.

