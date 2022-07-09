Liv Morgan's match against megastar teased for SummerSlam 2022

Liv Morgan made her first appearance on SmackDown as the Women's Champion. While her appearance on RAW alongside Bianca Belair served a different purpose, the latest episode of SmackDown saw a major opponent teased for her at SummerSlam 2022.

Liv Morgan came out with her title on SmackDown, and she was then interviewed before Natalya confronted her. Natalya claimed that Morgan only won the title because of her efforts against Ronda Rousey in the originally-scheduled bout. It was revealed to Liv Morgan that Ronda Rousey was looking to challenge her at SummerSlam.

This would eventually result in a rematch between Ronda Rousey and Natalya, with the former picking up the win with relative ease. Although the match wasn't made official, Morgan's clash against Ronda Rousey was teased and seems to be the direction for SummerSlam 2022.

WWE @WWE



@RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown "At #SummerSlam , you're going to learn that challenging for the title, is a whole lot easier than defending it." "At #SummerSlam, you're going to learn that challenging for the title, is a whole lot easier than defending it." @RondaRousey @YaOnlyLivvOnce #SmackDown https://t.co/cqaW3PCsYH

It will be interesting to see how Morgan does in her first defense of the SmackDown Women's Champion. Last year, Nikki A.S.H. won the RAW Women's title 24 hours after cashing in on the Money in the Bank briefcase and lost her title back to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. As Rousey told Morgan, defending the title is a lot harder than challenging for it.

Were there plans for an Undertaker vs. Sting match? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far